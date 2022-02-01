Education Minister Milton Ribeiro was accused of homophobia. This Monday (31), the Attorney General’s Office denounced Ribeiro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for homophobic statements. The crime of homophobia has been recognized by the STF since 2019.

According to the g1, the investigation was motivated by an interview given by the Minister of Education to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, in September 2020. In it, Ribeiro related homosexuality to “disadjusted families” and said that there were adolescents “choosing for being gay.”

When asked about sex education in schools, he said it is an important topic to prevent early pregnancy. However, he said that he does not think it is necessary to discuss issues of gender and sexuality in the classroom.

It is worth noting that the complaint is the formal act in which the PGR asks for the opening of a criminal action against Milton Ribeiro. Now, it is up to the Supreme Court to decide whether to receive the request and make Ribeiro a defendant in the process. The rapporteur is Minister Dias Toffoli.

