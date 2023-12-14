Resident of Londrina (PR) chartered a bus for events; can be charged with 5 crimes and serve a sentence of up to 30 years in prison

The PGR (Attorney General's Office) denounced this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) the 1st suspect of financing the acts of January 8th.

In a petition sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), a man residing in Londrina, Paraná, was accused of offering material and moral assistance to the group that invaded the headquarters of the 3 powers in Brasília. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 155 kB).

The financier was charged with 5 crimes which, together, amount to 30 years in prison. Are they:

armed criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d'etat;

damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance against property and the Union and with considerable damage to the victim; It is

deterioration of listed heritage.

According to the complaint, investigations proved that the man maintained a broadcast list on a messaging app designed to spread coup ideas. The PGR also confirmed that he released the information that some buses would leave Londrina, on January 6, 2023, heading to Brasília for a “outlet” of the National Congress.

According to the agency, the man chartered 4 buses worth R$59,200, which transported 108 people to the federal capital. Among the passengers was Orlando Ribeiro Júnior, arrested red-handed at Palácio do Planalto during the depredation. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

To date, the PGR has denounced 1,413 people (1,156 inciters, 248 executors, 8 public agents and 1 financier) for the extremist acts of January 8th.