Allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called for the PT member to be investigated for organizing digital militias

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) denied the inclusion of the extraordinary minister to support the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pepperin the investigation that investigates digital militias.

According to the document, the request was made by federal deputies Filipe Barros (PL-PR) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court), where the investigation is being conducted under the reporting of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

They claimed the formation of a disinformation scheme linked to If with (Presidency Communications Secretariat), whose objective would be to attack opponents. Until May of this year, Paulo Pimenta was responsible for the secretariat.

“True headquarters (…) responsible for the intellectual development of disinformation and crimes against honor on the internet”, they said. According to the deputies, the group used federal resources to promote “grotesque, derogatory, offensive and false content”.

However, Paulo Gonet stated that the statements do not present “in an objective and unequivocal manner” facts that justify the adoption of criminal measures. “The The procedure outlined is compatible with the ordinary routine and work of the Government’s social communication“, he said.

Regarding the claim that public money was used to spread false information, Gonet stated that the pair did not present evidence to prove the crime.