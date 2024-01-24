Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/24/2024 – 22:19

The Attorney General's Office (PGR) demanded this Wednesday (24) protection measures for the Pataxó Hã Hã Hãe indigenous people, in southern Bahia. The measures were demanded by the Chamber of Indigenous Populations and Traditional Peoples, the PGR body responsible for monitoring indigenous policies in the country.

On Saturday (21), a group of Pataxós was attacked in the city of Potiraguá, in southwestern Bahia. Maria de Fátima Muniz, Nega Pataxó, was shot and succumbed to her injuries. Chief Nailton Muniz Pataxó was also hit by a gunshot and had to undergo surgery. Other indigenous people were also injured. Two farmers in the region were arrested and accused of murder and attempted murder.

In a technical note, deputy attorney Eliana Torelly said that she is following the investigations to hold those accused of the attacks accountable and called for measures to regularize indigenous lands.

“We will continue to monitor the processes of land regularization of indigenous lands, demanding immediate action from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the government of the state of Bahia to protect the Pataxó Hã Hã Hãe people”, stated the deputy attorney.

After the attacks, the government of Bahia announced the creation of a working group to discuss the issue of land conflicts in the state and propose strategies for land regularization for traditional peoples.

Last Monday (22), a delegation from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI), led by minister Sonia Guajajara, visited the Caramuru-Catarina Paraguassu Indigenous Land, in southern Bahia, and also spoke to those injured in the attack.