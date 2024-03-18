Former president sued the STF due to the PT member's speech about Mauro Cid's relationship with a mansion in the USA; Gonet says Lula has immunity

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, defended last Friday (15.mar.2024), the rejection of the criminal complaint presented to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for alleged defamation and insult.

Bolsonaro called the STF after Lula's speech in May 2023 at the signing ceremony of the decree regulating the Paulo Gustavo Law. The petition was presented in October and, this month, Minister Luiz Fux asked for a statement from the PGR (Attorney General's Office). Here's the complete of the signed opinion (PDF – 132 kB).

In a speech, Lula spoke about the corruption of the previous government and added that “Just now they just discovered a house, a US$8 million house belonging to Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp. Certainly, an $8 million house is not for the orderly; certainly, it is for the paladin of discord; the champion of ignorance; the champion of denialism”.

In his speech, the PT member indirectly attributes the former president to a mansion in the United States, owned by a company owned by Daniel Cid, Mauro Cid's brother. Bolsonaro argues that Lula's statement was frivolous and fallacious. Therefore, he calls for the PT member to be convicted of insults and demands a public retraction from the president.

For the prosecutor, the so-called temporary immunity provided for in the Constitution and attributed to the President of the Republic applies in this case and, therefore, a criminal action should not be opened.

“The conduct narrated, as they are foreign to his functions, invokes the application of the immunity constitutionally conferred on the President of the Republic and prevents the initiation of criminal proceedings, until the respective mandate ends”says Gonet.