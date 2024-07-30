Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/29/2024 – 22:02

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent this Monday (29) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion to maintain the arrest of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson.

Jefferson was arrested in October 2022, on the eve of the second round of the elections, after offering armed resistance to the execution of the arrest warrant issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The warrant was issued after the former parliamentarian published a video on the internet in which he insulted Minister Cármen Lúcia with foul language.

While serving the warrant at his home in the municipality of Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ), Jefferson fired rifle shots and threw grenades at the federal police officers who arrived at the scene. Due to the incident, he was indicted by the Federal Police for four attempted murders.

For the PGR, Jefferson must remain in prison, but an official medical board must assess the health conditions of the former parliamentarian.

According to the defense, Roberto Jefferson has health problems that make it impossible for him to remain in prison. Among the illnesses cited by the defense is cholangitis, an inflammation of the liver.

“The demonstration is for the maintenance of preventive detention, with the submission of the investigated person to the official medical board so that it can indicate, in a discriminated manner, which treatments are strictly necessary for the health of Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco, as well as any possible contraindication to the treatment of illnesses in a prison and/or hospital environment”, says the prosecutor’s office.

The request for release will be analyzed by Alexandre de Moraes, the case rapporteur. There is no deadline for a decision.