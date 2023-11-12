PL deputy said that pessebista prepared a bill to benefit businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) defended the conviction of the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) for defamation against Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). Here’s the complete of the demonstration (PDF – 667 kB).

The former president’s 3rd son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became a defendant in the case in March this year. In a post on social media, the PL deputy said that the Pessebista drafted a bill to benefit businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann.

In the post, Eduardo also said that the billionaire owns P&G. The information is false.

In the document, the PGR states that the “reputation” of deputy is built by legislative work and that Eduardo’s declaration “depreciates and diminishes the political figure”.



The statement is signed by Deputy Attorney General Ana Borges Coêlho Santos. She also requests the application of aggravating factors because the crime was committed on social media.

UNDERSTAND

Edward he wrotein October 2021, that Tabata “had its campaign financed by businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann“, what “coincidentally belongs to the company P&G, which manufactures sanitary pads”. He said that the deputy was acting in a “almost childish way” and which indicated that he wanted “respond to the lobbying of his mentor-sponsor Jorge Paulo Lemann” rather than “actually achieve a benefit to the public”.

STF minister Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the criminal complaint, had closed the case filed by Tabata. In your vote (complete – 99 KB), argued that Eduardo Bolsonaro was protected by parliamentary immunity and it should be up to the Chamber of Deputies to investigate whether there was an excess.

“Even if spoken outside the Legislative House, through social networks, the allegedly defamatory words spoken by the Defendant must be understood in the context of a political dispute between the parties, leading to the atypical conduct”, wrote the magistrate.

Toffoli further stated that, despite “frivolous and irresponsible”, the deputy’s statements could not be classified as fake news.

Toffoli’s understanding was followed by Court ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques.

When filing the action, Tabata declared that the messages published by the deputy are not protected by freedom of expression or parliamentary immunity.

Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a review (more time to analyze the issue). When voting, he disagreed with the rapporteur.

According to him, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s statements “constitute offenses that exceed the limits of political criticism, since publications on the defendant’s personal Twitter account constitute an abuse of the right to express thoughts, completely out of step with their parliamentary functions and duties”. Here’s the complete of Moraes’ vote (181 KB).

The judge declared that the publications are “openly misogynistic” It is “out of step with the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution”. Moraes wrote that “illicitness” from posts “should be duly assessed” by the STF.

Moraes’ vote was followed by ministers Edson Fachin, Cármem Lúcia, Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber.