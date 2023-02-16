Former president is investigated for having associated the vaccine against covid-19 with the risk of developing aids

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) manifested itself to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) for the archiving of an investigation against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for associating the vaccine against covid-19 with the risk of developing aids.

The document, signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Maria Araujo, was sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigation. Here’s the full (277 KB).

According to Lindora, there is no “minimum elements capable of supporting the filing of a criminal action” in the case before the “no evidence” of crimes.

“Therefore, criminal liability would depend on proof of an effective putting at risk of the protected legal interest -public order and the tranquility of the population-, that is, some evidence that the conduct of the President of the Republic, at the time of the facts, really provoked alarm in people or were capable of producing panic”he declared.

For the deputy PGR, “despite the elements collected during the investigation”it has not been proven that the statements made by Bolsonaro and his former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, “produced or had the capacity to produce panic or turmoil in the population”.

“Thus, even if they can be considered objectionable, the statements made by Jair Messias Bolsonaro, pointed out in the aforementioned report, reinforce a standard of conduct that is in line with his political actions since the beginning of the pandemic, which indicates that there is no authority required acted with the intention of generating panic in the population”, Linda said.

“The questioned speeches, if they deserve criticism, should be subject to political and electoral debate, but not criminal, given their fragmentary nature and only incident when the violation or jeopardization of the relevant legal interest is clear. Therefore, the investigated conducts, at least with the accumulated evidence, did not fulfill the contours of the criminal types pointed out by the police authority”.

The position of the PGR contradicts the conclusion of the PF (Federal Police). In December 2022, the corporation said that Bolsonaro committed crimes by disclosing false information about the covid-19 pandemic and discouraging the use of masks when their use was determined to be mandatory.

According to the PF, there are “existence of sufficient concrete evidence of authorship and materiality” to attest to the commission of incitement to crime and the contravention of “provoke alarm, announcing disaster or non-existent danger, or perform any act capable of producing panic or turmoil”.

The PF also attributes the crimes to Lieutenant Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid. The military would have been responsible for producing the material with false information about covid-19 released by Bolsonaro in a live on social media on October 21, 2021.

Investigations in the STF into Bolsonaro’s statements regarding the vaccine were initiated at the request of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid, in the Federal Senate.

A live with the president’s statement was taken down by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The platforms considered that there was dissemination of information without scientific proof. Bolsonaro attributed the information to the magazine Exam. He stated that “it was ‘Exame’ itself that spoke of the relationship between HIV and the vaccine”.

The president was referring to a report published on October 20, 2021, with the following title: “Some Covid-19 vaccines may increase the risk of HIV”. After livethe headline of the report was changed twice: