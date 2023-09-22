They will have to perform community services and pay a fine of R$20,000; They will also not be able to have profiles on social media

A PGR (Attorney General’s Office) formalized 10 non-criminal prosecution agreements with those accused of inciting the right-wing extremist acts of January 8th. The proposals were presented this Friday (September 22, 2023). Here’s the complete of the agreement (PDF – 128 kB).

According to information from the prosecutor’s office, of the 1,125 accused of crimes with sentences that do not reach 4 years of imprisonment, 301 have already expressed interest in signing the agreements.

When signing the agreements, the defendants had to confess to the crimes committed, as well as undertake to comply with the established obligations.

The group will have to:

provide services to the community or public entity for 300 hours;

pay a fine of R$20,000.00;

participate in the course “Democracy, Rule of Law and Coup d’état”, with a 12-hour course load;

Do not maintain open accounts on social media.

“The criminal action is suspended until full compliance with the clauses and, in case of termination or non-compliance, the process can be resumed”declared the PGR, through a note.

According to the entity, the possibility of closing the agreements was authorized by the STF in August 2023 after a request from OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

“The people who can sign the agreement are those who were camped in front of the Army headquarters, in the federal capital, where the majority were arrested the day after the episodes of vandalism that damaged the headquarters of the Three Powers”stated the PGR.

The agreements signed also only suspend ongoing criminal actions in the STF and have no effect on possible civil, administrative or misconduct proceedings.

For Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, in the case of the inciters, the agreements appear to be “sufficient, at the current stage, to disapprove and prevent the crimes under analysis and present themselves as a quick, effective and paradigmatic instrument for resolving the dispute”.

Defendants who are entitled to a non-criminal prosecution agreement who receive the proposals will be able to express an interest in closing the agreement within a maximum period of 10 days, through the MPF petition system.

Those accused of serious crimes cannot benefit from a non-criminal prosecution agreement. In these cases, the defendants undergo trial in the plenary session of the STF.