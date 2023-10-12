Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 19:24

The Attorney General’s Office filed a set of Direct Unconstitutionality Actions (ADIs) in the Federal Supreme Court against sections of laws from 14 States that establish percentages for the entry of women into the Military Police and Fire Department through public competition. The PGR requests an injunction to immediately block state regulations.

The PGR argues that there is no constitutional support for setting percentages for women to access public positions, ‘creating discrimination based on sex’.

The only valid hypothesis of differentiated treatment, in the Attorney’s Office’s assessment, would be to ‘expand the intake of historically or socially discriminated against’ – as in the case of vacancies destined for black people or people with disabilities. When asking the STF to declare the rules unconstitutional, the Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that its objective is to guarantee the equal right of access to public positions in military corporations, so that all vacancies are accessible to women, if they are approved and classified in the corresponding competitions, competing on equal terms with men.

The PGR protests against sections of laws from the following states: Tocantins (ADI 7479), Sergipe (ADI 7480), Santa Catarina (ADI 7481), Roraima (ADI 7482), Rio de Janeiro (ADI 7483), Piauí (ADI 7484) , Paraíba (ADI 7485), Pará (ADI 7486), Mato Grosso (ADI 7487), Minas Gerais (ADI 7488), Maranhão (ADI 7489), Goiás (ADI 7490), Ceará (ADI 7491) and Amazonas (ADI 7492) .

These laws, maintains the Federal Public Ministry, set the maximum percentage of women in the PM and Fire Department personnel.

The Prosecutor’s Office understands that the questioned state legislation violates several provisions of the Federal Constitution.

Among the rights violated are the principle of non-discrimination based on sex, the protection of the women’s labor market and the prohibition of discrimination in access to public positions.

Due to the possibility that the current regulations ’cause harm to countless women’, the MPF requests precautionary measures, so that the provisions considered unconstitutional are suspended immediately.

The urgent request, points out the MPF, ‘is necessary to ensure free access for women to 100% of all positions available in competitions for the aforementioned military corporations, in free competition and on equal terms with candidates from the male’.

“The objective is to protect women, so that they have access to positions without any discrimination or prejudice.”

The Attorney General of the Republic, Elizeta Ramos, emphasizes that the Constitution ‘guarantees the right of access to positions, jobs and public functions to all Brazilian women and all Brazilians who meet the requirements set out in law’.

“As well as prohibiting the adoption of any discriminatory criteria based on sex when admitting to public occupations, with the exception of the possibility of law establishing different requirements if the nature of the position requires it and always in order to expand women’s access to public positions and jobs. and private”, he points out.” Although article 39, § 3, of the Federal Constitution, in fine, allows the law to establish differentiated requirements for admission to public service when the nature of the position requires it, such constitutional norm does not give the legislator the prerogative to abstractly prohibit, restrict or limit the entry of women into public positions, functions or jobs”, argues the attorney general.

Elizeta Ramos adds that the constitutional provision ‘must be used so that public authorities add more inclusive requirements to female candidates and not the other way around’.

Differentiated requirements

An example of a differentiated requirement for admission to a public position supported by the Federal Constitution would be the carrying out of tests and physical examinations in public competitions with less intensity for women, compared to the tests imposed on male candidates. “In this case, the differentiation aims to include, insert and facilitate the participation of women. Any norm that directs otherwise, in the sense of excluding, prohibiting or limiting women’s access to public positions, goes against the constitutional norm.” The PGR assesses that the laws of the 14 States ‘exclude the possibility of women competing for most positions in military institutions, granting privileged treatment to men’.

With the declaration of unconstitutionality, the PGR does not expect that a specific percentage of vacancies will be reserved for women, but rather that female candidates will be able to compete on equal terms with men for all available vacancies in public competitions.” Such standards must ensure free access for women to 100% of the positions available in competitions for military corporations, in free competition and on equal terms with male candidates.”