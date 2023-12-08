Gilmar Mendes’ monocratic decision rejected the 2009 Petrobras CPI complaint and released R$ 163.5 million from Queiroz Galvão

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), to reconsider the monocratic decision handed down on November 27th.

The decision overturned part of an improbity action against the construction company Queiroz Galvão, within the scope of Operation Lava Jato. The STF also released a court order of R$163.5 million from the company, blocked 8 years ago by the Federal Court. Read the complete of the PGR request (PDF – 171 kB).

The judge considered the action that Lava Jato filed against the contractor and deputy Dudu da Fonte (PP-PE) to be irregular. The case deals with the alleged payment of bribes in exchange for sabotaging Petrobras’ CPI in 2009.

For the reasons given, Gilmar Mendes considered that the actions of the then judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) were not impartial and rejected the criminal complaint against the PP deputy and the construction company, as it was based on plea bargains.

The PGR, in turn, maintained that the rejection of the complaint against the deputy does not affect the action taken against Queiroz Galvão and that the company could only benefit from the decision if it was also part of the investigation.