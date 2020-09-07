After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many serious allegations are being made by the people on the Bollywood industry. The Producers Guild of India has issued a statement regarding this. It has been said in this statement that the use of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is defaming and corrupting the film industry. Actress Kareena Kapoor has supported the Producers Guild of India.

Kareena Kapoor is spending time with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan at home due to Corona virus epidemic. He has shared the statement of the Producers Guild of India on social media. Sharing the statement on his Instagram story, he said that he is with the industry. He wrote, “I am with my industry”. With this, he also shared the heart emoji.

See here Kareena Kapoor’s Instory and Guild’s statement-

These stars supported the guild

Kareena Kapoor as well as Diya Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kar, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma and many celebs supported the statement of the Producers Guild of India. Kareena Kapoor shared the post of Zoya Akhtar, which contains the statement of the guild and also appeals to stand against those who speak negatively to Bollywood.

Producers Guild of India statement

The Producers Guild of India said in its statement, “Many people are using the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput and maligning the film industry and its members.” The Guild said that like every industry, the film industry also employs many people besides artists. That industry can also be wrong.

