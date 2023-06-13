Action in which the minister and 5 other deputies ask to leave the Union is under analysis by the Attorney General’s Office since the beginning of the month

A PGE (Electoral Attorney General’s Office) has until June 21, 2023 to comment on the request for the resignation of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil-RJ), from his party. The action is still pending analysis since the beginning of this month. The information was confirmed to the Power360 by PGE, via press office.

On April 6, Daniela Carneiro and 5 other congressmen from Rio de Janeiro (Chiquinho Brazão, Dani Cunha, Juninho do Pneu, Ricardo AbrãoIt is Marcos Soares) asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to leave the party, but try not to lose their mandate with the decision. Having graduated from office, the minister was the best-voted federal deputy in the state in the 2022 elections, with 213,706 votes.

At the Electoral Court, the last movement in the process took place on June 1, when the current rapporteur, Minister Nunes Marques, ordered the submission of the case files to the General Electoral Attorney’s Office so that the body could manifest itself (full-95 KB). Prior to that, it was under the rapporteurship of Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired on April 11.

The claimants want disaffiliation with just cause under the accusation of harassment by the national directory of União Brasil. In this case, they would not run the risk of losing their mandate due to breach of party loyalty, as determined by the law 9096 of 1995.

The moves take place while the departure of Daniela Carneiro from the ministry has even been authorized by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), according to the Power360. The change must be made by the Planalto in exchange for greater support for the government, that is, more votes from the União Brasil bench in the National Congress.

The minister’s husband, the mayor of Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, known as wagonwho left União Brasil for Republicans this year, is critical of the change and said he should meet with Lula later this Monday (12.jun.2023) or on Tuesday (13.jun) to address the matter.

Other names, such as the president of União Brasil, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), and the vice-president, Antônio Rueda, defend the change in command of the Ministry of Tourism and support the federal deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) to assume the position.

According to Bivar, Carneiro’s appointment to the government is from União Brasil and, therefore, he argues, the party should not give up having someone at the head of the portfolio if the minister really leaves the caption. Currently, the acronym has 3 ministries: Tourism, Communications and National Integration. This belongs to the PDT, but is a direct indication of Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), chief of its initials.

INTERNAL CONFLICTS

Daniela Carneiro is considered far from the Union bench and should follow her husband’s path, changing parties.

Despite the recent stalemate involving the Ministry of Tourism, clashes between Daniela Carneiro and other members of União Brasil go back to an internal dispute over control of the state directorate of Rio de Janeiro and also for 2nd-level positions in the government.

According to allies of Waguinho and Daniela, Bivar and Rueda tried to reduce the power of the mayor of Belford Roxo in Rio de Janeiro politics. One of the criticisms, for example, is that both leaders of the União Brasil would have negotiated positions in the governments of Cláudio Castro (PL) and Eduardo Paes (PSD) without the approval of the bench in Congress.