After two years of hiatus, the golf simulation of 2K Games returns with a lot of Tiger Woods on the cover, and it does so with a more enjoyable game than in the past thanks to the introduction of important innovations in the control system. The swing with the analog sticks leaves room for the X button, which is pressed three times to load the shot, release it and balance it. A more classic, immediate and frustrating chin system, perfect even for those who don’t chew golf. And all the most demanding players will be able to rely on the difficulty levels present, which allow you to adapt the experience to all abilities. The study of the field is really fundamental, and studying the angle, the wind, the type of shot will be important elements for the victory. There are 20 routes present, 17 classic and three new, while three more will be added in the future. Not all fields are of the same quality, but you can always draw your own or play the ones created by others, and we are talking about hundreds of thousands of possibilities. There is also the Top Golf, a field for indoor practice, both online and offline.

On PS5, Xbox Series and PC you can play at 60 frames per second, and generally the graphics aspect of the game is of a good standard, with excellent environments and players, while the audience and some elements of the scenography leave something to be desired. In general, we would have appreciated a greater cleanliness and consistency in the technical implementation. Too bad also for the loading times, a bit above average especially for the new machines. The career mode is very interesting, which sees the presence of famous golfers such as Woods, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. The only real problem is the interface, confusing and not always made at the top. Ultimately, PGA Tour 2K23 is a return to a more than decent level for golf lovers, with some too many basses it is true, but it is also the last simulation left to return a certain realism in the digitalization of golf.

Format: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S (tested version), PC publisher: 2K Games Developer: HB Studios Vote: 7/10