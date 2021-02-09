These days we are seeing how some publishers are taking stock of their games and looking ahead with future plans. And it’s an interesting time, as many begin to prioritize next-gen consoles in their new projects. And among them, the return of a license that was confirmed last year. PGA Tour 2K21 manages to exceed 2 million sales and receives the endorsement of Take Two that confirms plans for this game for many years.

And for golf lovers it will be good news, as we are seeing that this sport has some interesting proposals that have made their way to Xbox in recent years. Both The Golf Club, with two installments, and a simulator that already has two installments, such as the PGA Tour 2K21, have been a strong boost for this sports subgenre. And it seems that, at least in the case of the 2K Sports game, there will be more in the future.

All this is obtained from the last quarterly conference call, Posted by Twinfinite, where the good results of the relaunch of this saga are confirmed. PGA Tour 2K21 manages to exceed 2 million sales, and for this reason it has been able to receive the support of Take Two, which hopes to be able to offer more deliveries of this license in the coming years. The President of Take Two, Karl Slatoff, has been excited by this good result thrown by the last installment.

In his words, “we are incredibly enthusiastic about the performance of that title and I would like to say that it does not surprise us, but I am personally”, reporting the great sales result and clarifying that “We are really starting”. With this, Slatoff considers that “There is a future in this franchise for us” And because of that “We believe it deserves an investment on our part and is something that we can truly turn into a profitable and exciting franchise for us in the future for many years to come”

Take Two has known how to take advantage of sports diversity to try to give diversity of genres in this genre. Although its greatest triumph, and consolidated after many years, is the NBA 2K saga, in other areas it has not been so comfortable. It is curious that a company like 2K Sports has not tried to cover more popular sports, such as soccer. The attempt to acquire Codemasters could have brought the driving genre closer to this label, which is another of the shortcomings of its offer.

We will see if the new movements in the market can enable new proposals, since the success achieved by PGA Tour 2K21, can give confidence to bet in other areas. If you are interested, currently PGA Tour 2K21 is with a significant discount in the Microsoft Store, as part of the Offers with Gold and Featured Offers of the week