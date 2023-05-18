KCan Jason Day make it to the top of the golf world again? The 35-year-old Australian won the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney (Texas) on Sunday. With a bogey-free round of 62 strokes (9 under par) on the last day of this traditional PGA Tour tournament, he left all competitors behind, including local hero Scottie Scheffler (fifth, three strokes behind). It seems just the right timing for this surprise return. Because from Thursday to Sunday, the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, will be held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester (New York), a season highlight that Day won in Whistling Straits in Kohler (Wisconsin) in 2015.

Day is participating in the American Golf Instructors Association Championship this week for the 15th time, a tournament in which he also finished in the top ten five times. After his brilliant performance in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan region, he is therefore one of the extended favorites, because he seems to be on the way to regaining his old strength. Five years after his last win on the PGA Tour, he finally held a trophy in his hands, his 13th win of the tournament series.