(Adnkronos) – “After the arrest it was hoped that Matteo Messina Denaro could speak and clarify many facts still shrouded in mystery. On the mafia massacres, especially those of the early nineties, but in the end his mentality prevailed, which beyond certain appearances, so to speak, “modernist”, was that of the old-fashioned mafioso. So, in the end he died taking these mysteries with him”. Speaking to Adnkronos is the acting Attorney General of Caltanissetta Antonino Patti, who represented the accusation in the appeal process for the mafia massacres which recently ended with the confirmation of a life sentence for the mafia boss who died last night.

