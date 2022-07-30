The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) recalled the recalculation of pensions for working pensioners in August. Unlike indexation, the increase in pensions is individual and depends on the level of wages in 2021, they explained on Sunday, July 31, at the PFR department for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region.

“Recipients of insurance pensions who worked in 2021 and for whom employers paid insurance premiums to the Pension Fund are eligible for the increase. In the Moscow region, from August 1, 2022, such a recalculation will be made for 1.3 million working pensioners, ”the department told the agency“Prime“.

The specialists explained that the increase in pension will depend on the amount of insurance premiums paid by the employer and the accrued pension coefficients in 2021. This calculation rule applies to employees, and to the self-employed, and to those who are engaged in private practice and pay contributions for themselves. Maximize the pension for working pensioners as a result of recalculation within three individual pension coefficients (IPCs).

“Recall that since 2016, recipients of insurance pensions who continue their labor activity are paid without indexation. For pensioners who have stopped working and (or) other activities, the payment of a pension in a new amount, taking into account indexation, will be made after reflecting this information on the individual personal account of the insured person received from the employer, taking into account the additional payment for the period starting from the 1st day of the month following the month of cessation of work, ”the FIU specified.

On July 28, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the government would allocate 10 billion rubles to support non-working pensioners. He noted that the regions will receive funds “for social additional payments to the pensions of citizens whose income is less than the subsistence level.”

On July 27, Ivan Abramov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, told Izvestia about his intention to introduce a social tax deduction for working pensioners. The initiative provides for the provision of a social tax deduction from wages during the period of employment of taxpayers “receiving pensions in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, in the amount of 50%, but not more than 25 thousand rubles.”