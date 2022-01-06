Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

A child gets a corona vaccination. (Symbolic picture) © Daniel Reinhardt

There is no trace of the 10-year-old Raphael after visiting his father, his mother has a guess.

Pforzheim – A mother from Pforzheim now harbors a tremendous suspicion: was her underage child kidnapped by her own father because of a possible corona vaccination? As RTL reports, the boy is said not to have been brought home to his mother in Germany after a Christmas visit to his father in Belgium. As the mother reports in the interview, there has been no trace of Raphael for days.

Child (10) disappears after a father’s visit: Mother suspects – the trail probably leads to Amsterdam

As Melanie Brandauer explains in an interview with the TV broadcaster, the police are now involved. The mother explains that shortly after Christmas she received a call from her ex-husband’s new partner. She told her that the father had disappeared with his child. A farewell letter had been left. In it, the man said that he could not stand that his child should now also be vaccinated. Like the mother opposite RTL explains, her ex-husband should not believe in the existence of the corona virus.

In the meantime, her son’s social media accounts have been deleted and he has left the cell phone behind. The mother now fears that her ex-husband has gone to non-European countries with their son. The TV broadcaster claims to have found out a possible indication of this theory. Accordingly, the man used his credit card at an airport. Father and son got on a plane from Amsterdam abroad. But it is not yet known exactly where the ten-year-old and his father are.

Who saw the missing Raphael? Mother offers a reward

The boy’s mother wants to offer a reward of 10,000 euros for relevant information that leads to the child being found. “The only thing I want is that my child comes home again, I don’t want anything else,” the desperate mother told RTL.

