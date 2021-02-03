The American company Pfizer, which has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus together with the German BioNTech, has estimated the benefits from the sale of the drug at billions of dollars. According to Bloomberg, in 2021 the company plans to make a profit of $ 15 billion, in total, by the end of this year, Pfizer expects to earn from 59.4 to 61.4 billion dollars.

Unlike some of its competitors, Pfizer offers the highest price for a two-phase vaccine at $ 19.5 per shot. In comparison, AstraZeneca Plc, which has not yet received US approval for its drug, said it plans to charge less than $ 4 per injection, while the Johnson & Johnson drug will cost less than $ 10. Pfizer and BioNTech originally planned to produce 1.3 billion doses of vaccine this year, now they are planning release up to two billion doses.

The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was the first drug to be approved in the US and EU countries. By message the company itself, the effectiveness of the drug exceeds 95 percent, regardless of what age, gender or race people were vaccinated with it. However, the company may face problems not only due to competition in the face of Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, but also due to the fact that with the advent of new strains of coronavirus, the development of additional drugs may be required.

So far, Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to supply 836 million doses of vaccine, including 300 million for the EU and 200 million for the United States.