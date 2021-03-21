Ujur Shaheen, founder of Pfizer’s partner Biontech, in making one of the first coronavirus vaccines that was approved for use, expressed his optimism that the virus would be controlled in most European countries by the end of the summer, despite the stalled distribution of the vaccine against it.

Many in Germany are increasingly concerned about the COVID-19 restrictions. About 20,000 people protested the lockdown in the central city of Kassel on Saturday.

EU governments are facing criticism for the slow start of vaccination campaigns, with the European Union lagging far behind countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States due to supply problems.

But Shaheen said he is optimistic that these problems will prove temporary. He added that 70 percent of Germans could be guaranteed to be vaccinated by the end of September when the virus would cause little problems.

“It is likely that we will not need a closure in many European countries and the United States by the end of the summer,” he told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. “There will be outbreaks, but they will not be effective.” There will be mutations, but they will not scare us. “