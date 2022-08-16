CEO Pfizer is in solitary confinement and is being treated with the Paxlovid

The emergency Covid does not spare anyone. There disease continues to hit throughout the world and this time it was the CEO of the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer: Albert Bourla. It was the same to declare it manager through social media. “I am grateful to have received four doses of the vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech e I feel good“, he reassured. Bourla added that he is in home isolation and to have started treatment based on Paxlovidthe anti-Covid pill produced by his own company.

Bourla has specified that the medicine has obtained the authorization of the Fda (Food and Drugs Administration, the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products) in home care. The CEO of Pfizer he does not fail to add a note of optimism to the message: “We are come this far in our efforts to combat this disease that I am confident that I will have one speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who have worked to make it vaccines available and treatments for me and for the people in Worldwide“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

