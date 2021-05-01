The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has developed a pill that is supposed to prevent severe corona courses. The anti-corona pill should come on the market in autumn.

Hamburg / New York – More and more people in Hamburg are currently being vaccinated against the corona virus. Even if it was recently Rumors of myocarditis as a result of the vaccination*, the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer has a good reputation in Germany. Now the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer is announcing the next milestone in the fight against the corona pandemic. Pfizer plans to launch an anti-corona pill on the market this autumn.

The drug is currently being tested for tolerability in adults in the United States. Good antiviral activity against the coronavirus has already been observed. How far the research really is and how the anti-corona pill should work*, find out here. Recently there was already speculation about the Effectiveness of budesonide in asthma sprays* caused a stir. Karl Lauterbach even spoke of a game changer because of its effectiveness. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.