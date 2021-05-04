The US pharmaceutical Pfizer said on Tuesday that it plans to request before the end of this year the approval for emergency use of your coronavirus vaccine in children of all ages.

Pfizer expects to apply for this authorization in the United States during the month of September for children between the ages of 2 and 11 and in November for those from 6 months to 2 years, as indicated in a presentation that accompanies the publication of its quarterly accounts.

The company – whose vaccine is currently licensed for people over 16 years of age – has already asked the US authorities to give the green light to emergency use in children between 12 and 15 years old and, according to several sources, it is expected that Washington’s go-ahead comes next week.

In clinical trials, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech showed 100% efficacy in that age group.

The pharmaceutical company announced at the end of March the beginning of the tests of the product in children between 6 months and 11 years.

According to experts, the immunization of children, which involves about 20% of the US population, is essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, and they point out that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity until minors are also vaccinated.

In addition, Pfizer indicated this Tuesday that it plans to request in July the authorization for emergency use of a booster dose of its vaccine, a new injection that the pharmaceutical company believes will be necessary to ensure immunization and to improve protection against variants of the virus.

Likewise, the company announced that it plans to order the full approval of its vaccine in the US for those over 16 years of age, which until now is used thanks to an emergency authorization.

Full approval would allow Pfizer sell the vaccine directly to consumers and change its price, in addition to continuing to market the product once the health emergency in the country is lifted.

Some experts also point out that full authorization – which requires more data on safety and efficacy than the initial one – can help some citizens with doubts decide to get vaccinated.

Source: EFE