The coronavirus vaccine, developed by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, was 94 percent effective in preventing symptoms of the disease. This is evidenced by the results of a study on the results of mass use of the drug in Israel, reports The New England Journal of Medicine.

The drug efficacy was 94 percent after two doses and 57 percent after one. Also, the drug has shown effectiveness in preventing the severe course of the disease. The rate was 92 percent after two doses and 62 percent after one. Information on side effects is not given.

Earlier it became known that the drug prevents transmission of the virus from person to person by 89.4 percent.

Related materials

The data was obtained during the mass vaccination in Israel, which took place from December 20, 2020 to February 1, 2021. Each observation group consisted of more than 596 thousand people. The research involved specialists from the Israeli medical center “Clalit”, as well as from a number of American universities.

There are currently several COVID-19 vaccines in the world. So, in Russia, in addition to “Sputnik V”, there are also registered “EpiVacCorona” from the center “Vector” and “KoviVak” from the center named after Chumakov. In the United States and Great Britain, people began to inoculate the population with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech. In addition, the US authorities have approved Moderna’s vaccine.