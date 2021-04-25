Pfizer is preparing to produce a version of its anti-corona virus vaccine that can be stored for months at the temperature of a classic medicine refrigerator, instead of -70 degrees now this summer.

Chief Executive Albert Burla told the company: “optimistic” about the ability of the vaccine to confront the Indian mutant, and defended the company’s price policy.

He added: We have data on the common British mutant and the effectiveness of the vaccine against it is 97%, and in South Africa, the vaccine is 100% effective against the local mutant. The data from Brazil shows that it is very well secured, and for the new mutant that was detected in India, we do not have any data, but I am optimistic about our ability to control it, and we have developed a process that allows getting an effective vaccine within 100 days of the emergence of a mutant that is a concern, And I am satisfied with this challenging goal, given the efficacy of the messenger DNA technology.

And about the possibility of production in Europe for the rest of the world despite the difficulty of storing at -70 degrees Celsius, he said that it will end, and we hope in the coming days to formulate a new contract with the European Union (for 1.8 billion doses), and if we get it, we will be able to produce all doses here at Europe, including vaccine components. We will be able to produce much more than the volume of doses stipulated in this contract!