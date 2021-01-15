Bad news for the vaccination campaign. Pfizer / BionTech, the consortium on which the bulk of the supply of covid prophylaxis in the European Union currently rests, announced today that as of next week the supply of vials will be delayed to 27. According to the statement from the companies, this delay is due to readjustments to allow laboratories to increase their production capacity.

“It is not clear at the moment exactly how long it will take for Pfizer to return to full production capacity, which will go from 1,300 to 2,000 million doses“The companies explained in a statement. Pfizer, however, specified that the readjustment will affect deliveries in January and early February, but that it will mean a notable increase in the doses distributed at the end of February and March.

The Spanish Ministry of Health, according to sources from the department headed by Salvador Illa, still does not know to what extent these limitations will affect its current supply, which is set at about 350,000 vials per week. This item, at present, is the bulk of the prophylaxis that are being inoculated in Spain because the arrival of the Moderna doses, for the moment, is basically testimonial. In any case, they pointed out from Health, it is very likely that the inoculation of new patients will have to be slowed down to take advantage of the new doses for booster injections to people already vaccinated.

In theory, Spain will have 60 million vials of Pfizer during this 2021, the result of the EU contracts to purchase 600 million injectables in three different items.

On January 8, the EU guaranteed the continuity of supply with a new contract of 300 million, after the company itself announced that it could increase its production after managing to start up in record time a new factory in Marburg, in the central Germany, from which at least 250 million injectables will come out during the first half of this year. The vast majority of this remittance – once the current problems are solved – will go to European citizens.

Further, Pfizer / BioNTech plans To speed up the production and distribution of their vaccine, they “subcontract” the manufacture of their compounds to other companies. The German company has already closed agreements with five other European plants and is negotiating production agreements with other companies.

Until the announcement of this Friday, in the first twelve weeks of this 2021 4,591,275 doses of this vaccine should have arrived in Spain with which 2,295,638 people would be immunized.