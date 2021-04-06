The Ukrainian authorities have signed an agreement with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, April 6.

“Ukraine has signed an important contract with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of vaccine. I am deeply grateful to Pfizer CEO Albert Burle for keeping his word after our conversation and doing everything to help the citizens of Ukraine, ”he wrote in Twitter…

This information confirmed at the country’s health ministry. According to the ministry, vaccines will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov announced the limit of opportunities to combat COVID-19.

“More than 47 thousand patients with coronavirus stay in our hospitals. We have maximized the number of beds with oxygen – up to 67 thousand. This is the limit – there is nowhere to increase further, because other diseases did not make vacations, ”he said.

On April 4, Zelensky ordered that half of the country’s adult population be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of this year.

Vaccination in Ukraine began in late February with the Indian-made Covishield drug developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. On March 25, the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech in the amount of 215 thousand doses arrived in Ukraine.

After the start of vaccination in Ukraine, several people have died. For example, a pharmacist at a pharmacy in a military hospital died shortly after being vaccinated with Covishield. A soldier in the Odessa region died two days after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with the same drug.

On March 27, it became known that in 13 out of 25 regions of Ukraine the maximum level of epidemic danger – “red”, was introduced. A number of strict restrictions apply to residents of the quarantine zone. Since April 5, strict restrictions have been introduced in Kiev.

Ukraine refused to use Russian vaccines from COVID-19. On February 8, Zelensky, commenting on the possibility of inoculating Ukrainians from the coronavirus with Sputnik V, said that “Ukrainians are not rabbits,” you cannot experiment on them. In addition, Kiev has banned the registration of any Russian vaccines against coronavirus.