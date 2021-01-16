The pharmaceutical Pfizer confirmed this Friday a change in its production capacity for the coronavirus vaccine that will reduce the number of doses that will be distributed in Europe in the coming weeks.

The firm, headquartered in New York, explained in a press release that “it is working hard to deliver more doses than initially planned for this year” and that it must modify the production process to increase its capacity, which ” requires additional regulatory approvals. “

“Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January and early February, will provide a significant increase in the doses available to patients at the end of February and March “, states the text of the pharmacist.

Pfizer also notes that “consequently, there may be fluctuations in orders and scheduled deliveries at our Puurs facilities in the foreseeable future,” it said in reference to the company’s European plant that produces the coronavirus vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company confirmed this information after the Norwegian Ministry of Health issued a statement early on Friday in which it stated that the delivery of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer in collaboration with Germany’s BioNTech, would be reduced from next week “and during a future period. “

“It was predicted that we would receive 43,875 doses of vaccine from Pfizer in the third week. Now it seems that we will only receive 36,075,” said the text of the Norwegian authorities, which also notes that the “temporary reduction will affect all European countries.”

The announcement of the reduction comes after the European Union claimed last week that it had doubled its order for the Pfizer vaccine.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the agreement reached with the pharmaceutical company allowed the EU to buy another 300 million vaccines, after criticism received that they considered the initial 300 million too low.

