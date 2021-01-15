Pharmaceutical company Pfizer, one of the manufacturers of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine, will cut supplies of the drug to European countries while modernizing production. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the Norwegian health authorities.

The country will receive a little more than 36 thousand doses of the vaccine next week instead of the planned 43.8 thousand. It is explained that the firm is now expanding its production capacity: it is planned to produce 2 billion doses per year instead of the 1.3 billion that its factories are capable of now.

It is not yet clear for how long the supply will be cut, but according to preliminary forecasts, the situation will change in February.

Earlier in Norway, 23 people died after receiving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Experts are investigating the causes of death of citizens. 13 cases have already been studied. The Norwegian Medicines Agency noted that the vaccine may indeed have caused side effects that have led to “more serious illness in older people.”

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccination began in Norway on December 27, 2020. Residents of nursing homes in Oslo were the first to take root.

The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.