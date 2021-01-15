D.he US pharmaceutical company Pfizer will temporarily reduce the delivery volume of its corona vaccine, which it developed together with BioNTech, to European countries. The reason is an increase in production capacity. “The temporary reduction will affect all European countries,” said the Norwegian health authority on Friday. It is not clear how long it will take until Pfizer will again reach maximum production capacity.

Pfizer said production facilities would be expanded to produce more vaccine doses. However, this will have a temporary effect on deliveries from the end of January to the beginning of February. At the plant in Puurs, Belgium, there could be fluctuations in orders and deliveries. More vaccine would then be available at the end of February and March.

Many EU states also criticize the delivery quantities of the vaccine from Pfizer and the German BioNTech, which are below expectations, as EU representatives told the Reuters news agency. In addition, there is uncertainty about future deliveries. At a meeting of EU health ministers on Wednesday, around a third of the participants would have spoken of insufficient quantities, said an insider who attended the video conference.

According to the research website “Our World in Data”, Norway has vaccinated 0.62 out of 100 residents so far. In Germany this value is 1.01. Norway is not a member of the EU, but works with the other EU countries within the framework of the ECDC.