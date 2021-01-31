Georgia will receive the first batch of coronavirus vaccine produced by the American company Pfizer in February, reports RT…

This was announced yesterday by the Deputy Minister of Health of the country Tamar Gabunia.

According to her, on January 30, the departments received official confirmation that from mid-February to the end of the month, the country will receive 29,250 doses of Pfizer vaccine. This batch of the drug will be intended for healthcare workers.

At the same time, Gabunia noted that Georgia is also going to purchase the vaccine produced by the British company AstraZeneca.

Earlier it was reported that in mid-February, the first consignments of the COVID-19 vaccine will also arrive in Moldova. The authorities of the republic received the corresponding confirmation on January 30.