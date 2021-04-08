ofTobias Utz shut down

Pfizer complains about open invoices from Israel for vaccine orders. Now the manufacturer has stopped the vaccine deliveries.

Tel Aviv / Washington DC – coronaVaccine manufacturer Pfizer has described Israel as a “banana republic.” * In addition, all vaccine deliveries by the US company were stopped.

The background to the anger is apparently that around 2.5 million vaccine doses were not paid for. * This is reported, among other things, by the “Jerusalem Post”. According to senior officials at the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer is concerned that the supplies will no longer be paid for. Pfizer emphasized that all orders had been carried out correctly. Israel is compared to the current one vaccine-Delivery has been a reliable partner in the past. * However, Pfizer now showed no understanding for the latest pandemic management – and described Israel as a “banana republic”. This is reported by the station “Army Radio”.

Corona in Israel: Pfizer complains about open invoices for vaccine deliveries

They are currently working on renewing contracts to provide Israel with a new vaccine, Pfizer said. When asked by the “Jerusalem Post”, the Israeli Ministry of Health did not want to comment.

Israel is a pioneer in terms of vaccination strategy in the pandemic. Due to a relatively high vaccination rate, Corona easing was recently decided, which for example included the opening of cafes and bars. (do)