The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has stopped developing an experimental weight-loss drug that is taken twice daily, after side effects appeared in half of the people who took it during the trial phase, such as dizziness and vomiting.

The company said in a statement today, Friday, reported by Bloomberg News, that it will continue to develop another version of the drug that is taken once daily, called “danoglibron,” in the hope of improving the side effects associated with it.

Pfizer explained that the results of studies on the new drug are expected to be released during the first half of next year, and expressed its hope that these results will lead to a “path forward.”

The decision to stop developing the drug represents another blow to Pfizer’s efforts to develop new drugs in order to enter the lucrative weight-loss drug market, in light of the decline in demand for its coronavirus vaccine.

Although most of the side effects that accompanied the drug trial phases were limited, 73% of patients showed symptoms of dizziness, 47% showed symptoms of vomiting, and 25% showed symptoms of diarrhea.