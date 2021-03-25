While the “enemy of humanity” is still waging its attack on the whole world, as it has infected more than 124 million people so far, and led to the death of more than two million, scientific efforts continue to reach an effective treatment against the emerging virus.

In the new developments, the American pharmaceutical company “Pfizer” gave good news, as it announced the start of human tests for tablets to treat Corona, confirming that if the experiments were successful, the tablets could be prescribed to patients early in the infection with Corona to prevent the development of the virus, according to the agency “Bloomberg” “.

The drug also binds to the enzyme “protease”, which stops the virus from multiplying. Medicines based on this enzyme have successfully treated other types of viruses, including HIV and hepatitis C.

For his part, Pfizer’s chief medical officer, Mikael Dolston, explained that “given the way in which Corona is mutating and its continuing impact on the world, it seems that it will be important to access multiple treatment options to address it.”

Dolston confirmed that no unexpected problems appeared in the study so far, indicating that results could be reached on the effectiveness of the drug within weeks.

He added, “If all goes well, Pfizer could start in phases two and three of the trials as early as the second quarter of the year, which could allow us to apply for emergency use of the drug permission from the FDA by the end of the year.” This year, depending on how the epidemic develops, “pointing out that the required dose of the drug may be two tablets per day for five days.

While the initial efficacy test will focus on infected people, Pfizer also plans to explore the drug’s effectiveness in protecting healthy people in contact with patients.

It is reported that this drug is the second that Pfizer is currently testing with regard to Corona, as the company is also conducting experiments on another drug that is administered intravenously to hospital patients.