By Clara-Laeila Laudette and Conor Humphries

MADRID/DUBLIN (Reuters) – Pfizer said on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic could spread over the next year and announced plans to develop a three-dose vaccine regimen for children and adolescents aged 2 to 16 years .

The US lab made the comments as European countries prepare for new social and travel restrictions, and after a study warned that the rapidly spreading Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is five times more likely to reinfect people than its predecessor, Delta.

Pfizer executives said the company believes that by 2024 the disease should be endemic around the world, meaning it would no longer be a pandemic. The company projected that “Covid will transition to a potentially endemic state by 2024.”

Before the Ômicron variant, American expert Anthony Fauci predicted that the pandemic would end in 2022 in the United States.

Announcing plans to develop a three-dose vaccine regimen for ages 2 to 16, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten told a conference call that the results of three-dose vaccines among people over 16 years old showed that the measure offers greater protection.

“Therefore, we decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose into the series and seek authorization for a three-dose series rather than a two-dose series as initially planned,” the company said.

Pfizer developed its Covid-19 vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech. The companies are developing a version of their vaccine to fight the Ômicron variant, but have not decided whether it will be needed. They hope to start a clinical trial for the updated vaccine in January, Pfizer executives said.

REINFECTION WITH OMICRON

The risk of reinfection with the Ômicron variant is 5.4 times greater and it shows no sign of being milder than the Delta variant, found a study by Imperial College London, as cases swell across Europe and threaten year-end festivities.

Past infection may offer up to 19% protection against reinfection with the new variant, Imperial College said, noting that the study of hundreds of thousands of cases, including 1,846 confirmed as Ômicron, has yet to be peer-reviewed.

The new findings could add urgency to countries’ efforts to accelerate booster vaccination campaigns to try to ease the pressure on hospitals and health systems. So far, an increase in infections in the UK and elsewhere in Europe has not resulted in a big jump in hospitalizations or deaths.

Uncertainty about the impact Ômicron will have on the global economic recovery was reflected in the divergent paths taken by major central banks this week.

Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark were adopting new travel restrictions, following in the footsteps of France, which closed its borders this week to most non-resident Britons.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China, nearly two years ago, more than 5 million people have died from Covid-19 worldwide and more than 272 million cases have been reported.

