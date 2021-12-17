Pharmaceutical Pfizer, whose vaccines against covid-19 are the only ones approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for application in children and adolescents, reported on Friday, 17, that it is not possible to determine at this time the date for delivery of doses to the country. He also said that he was making “every effort” so that immunization patients arrive “as soon as possible”.

Intended for the public from 5 to 11 years old, pediatric vaccines have the same active ingredient as those applied to adults. However, there are some differences: the immunizing agent for children has a different concentration, a greater number of doses per vial and a longer storage period at the refrigerator temperature between 2-8°C. In addition to having an orange colored bottle for easy distinction.

Because of these aspects, Brazil needs to wait for the arrival of adapted doses to start vaccinating children in the country and, in this way, expand the population’s vaccination coverage. But there is still no deadline for that.

According to Pfizer, once approval for the use of the vaccine in children was received this Thursday, 16, “it is still not possible to determine the date of delivery of pediatric doses to Brazil”. “The company is making every effort to ensure that doses reach the country as quickly as possible and is working with the government to define the next steps in this process”, informed the pharmacist.

The third contract signed by the manufacturer with the Brazilian government, which will allow the supply of 100 million anti-covid immunizers in 2022, even includes the possibility of delivering versions for different age groups. But the availability depends on what is requested by the Ministry of Health.

According to minister Marcelo Queiroga, so far there is no reservation of doses or date forecast for the start of the group’s immunization. “An analysis needs to be carried out,” said Queiroga.

The vaccination of children has the support of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and other specialists, but the issue is facing resistance from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters.

With the lack of definition of the federal government, under authorization of Governor João Doria (PSDB), the Health Department of the State of São Paulo sent a letter to Pfizer this Thursday communicating the interest of the state government in acquiring the doses and speeding up the process.

The São Paulo administration sent yet another letter, this time to the Ministry of Health, requesting release and immediate availability of doses for immunization of children.

