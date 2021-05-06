Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla said Thursday that reject the proposal supported by USA to temporarily suspend vaccine patents against covid-19, and rather suggested accelerating its production in existing plants.

Meanwhile, the government of Angela Merkel, in Germany, he also expressed his rejection to the release of licenses.

“The US suggestion to release patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines has important implications for vaccine production as a whole,” the German government spokesman stated, adding that “intellectual property protection is a source of innovation and should continue to do so in the future. “

In an interview with AFP, the head of Pfizer affirmed that his company, which developed a vaccine together with the German BioNTech, is not “at all” in favor of the American call to lift the patents that protect the drug against covid-19.

The response, while not surprising, will undoubtedly cause a clash with the Joe Biden government, which on Wednesday announced that it will back the lifting of intellectual property rights on coronavirus vaccines.

The United States was one of the countries that opposed the suspension of intellectual property in the World Trade Organization (WTO) to encourage production.

Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla at a press conference in front of the European Commission in late April. Photo: AFP

But finally Biden gave in to pressure to support the proposal, promoted by India and South Africa in the WTO and endorsed by ten nations, including Argentina, because it opens the door for countries to produce their own generic vaccines, without having to wait months or years to sending doses.

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” argued Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative in a statement Wednesday.

This same Thursday, the president of the European ComissionUrsula von der Leyen said the EU was “ready to discuss” ways to ensure that vaccines quickly reach all corners of the world.

“The EU is ready to talk about any proposal that responds to the crisis in an effective and pragmatic way. And so we are ready to talk about how the lifting of intellectual property can help to achieve that goal,” he said.

Until now, the EU had remained firmly against the suspension requests of vaccine patents to accelerate immunization campaigns against covid-19.

BioNtech’s position

For its part, the German pharmaceutical BioNTech stated that Covid-19 vaccine patent protection does not limit production nor does it explain supply mishaps around the world.

“Patents are not the limiting factor for the production or supply of our vaccine. They will not increase global production or supply of doses in the short and medium term,” the laboratory told AFP.

Doses of Sinopharm, Sputnik V and Pfizer-BionTech vaccines at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: EFE

The statement assumes a tacit rejection to the turn that the United States took.

“If none of the requirements are met, the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine cannot be guaranteed by the manufacturer or the inventor. And that can put the health of those vaccinated at risk,” warns BioNtech.

Underlining the various details that can jeopardize production, the German company pointed out that if some of the “important and scarce raw materials” are not used in the best way, fewer vaccines will be produced.

“Experts have already pointed out that installation and validation of new production sites generally take a year,” he said.

In addition, the production of the messenger RNA vaccine, such as that implemented by BioNTech and the American Pfizer, “is a complex process developed over more than a decade. All stages must be defined and executed precisely”, by a “staff experienced, “he said.

BioNTech, which estimated by 2021 the manufacture of up to 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine, now claims to have “the capacity” to produce up to 3 billion doses this year and more than 3 billion next year.

In the EU, two factories, in Belgium and in Germany, are the central platforms for the manufacture of messenger RNA doses.

The laboratory favors technology transfers and the provision of specific licenses to increase the production of its vaccine, he reiterated.

And he stressed that he has close collaboration with more than 15 partners, including Merck, Novartis Sanofi and Baxter.

Source: AFP