Pfizer wants to buy Seagen

Clamorous indiscretion in the pharmaceutical world. Pfizer giant, “father” of the anti-Covid vaccine together with the German BioNTech, would be interested in detecting Seagenan American biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and enhanced monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. This is an operation of enormous value: Seagen is currently valued on the market at approx 30 billion dollarsthe. To this we should add the premium for the acquisition of the majority. Seagen itself had been in talks with Merck last year, but the deal fell through. At the time there had been talk of a deal for about 40 billion dollars. Seagen after the negative conclusion of the talks with Merck, he appointed former Novartis David Epstein CEO.

Pfizer, a 2023 in decline

The end of the pandemic, or at least the decrease in the alarm against the Coronavirus, will lead to a sharp decrease in turnover for Pfizer. 2023 looks like a year of transition, after 2022 had gone as far as revenues of $100.3 billion. Analysts expect between $67 billion and $71 billion this year, with earnings per share between 3.25 and 3.45. Despite the falling data, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also says he is convinced that “our future is bright, as we are in the midst of an 18-month period in which we could have up to 19 potential new products or indications unprecedented on the market”.



