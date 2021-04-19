Pfizer / BionTech, the laboratory on which most of the Spanish and European vaccination campaign revolves, announced today that it is ready to deliver a total of 250 million doses to the European Union during this second quarter, of which about 25 million injectables (enough to immunize 12.5 million people) will go to Spain within the agreement for the proportional distribution of vials among the 27. As stated in a statement this Monday by the chief executive of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, his company will have no problem to quadruple in the second quarter compared to the first the shipment of vials to the EU, thus fulfilling its commitments with the European Commission.

In the very short term, the German-American consortium will increase from 1.2 million to 1.7 million weekly doses delivered to Health. This rhythm will be maintained from next Monday and throughout the month of May, as announced today by Minister Carolina Darias, who stressed that in a single month 6.8 million of this prophylaxis will be received.

This Monday, the laboratory delivered the respective 1.2 million for the last time. Starting on the 27th, there will be half a million more a week thanks to Pfizer’s decision to advance the delivery of 50 million vials to the European Union from the third to the second quarter. After knowing the laboratory confirmation of the imminent dose increase, Darias insisted that the Government’s objective of achieving 70% immunized by the end of August (33 million) “It is in our hands.”

Pfizer will also supply another 100 million additional doses to the European Union throughout 2021, as the EU has executed the early purchase option that it signed on February 17 por what the total supply of Pfizer / BioNTech to the 27 states of the union will rise to 600 million doses in 2021, as Bourla announced, confirming that his multinational is going to become the EU’s priority partner, as Brussels had already announced last week, after the security problems caused by the thrombi of the adenovirus vaccines (AstraZeneca and Janssen ). In the vaccination campaign in Spain, the weight of Pfizer is indisputable: Of the more than 12 million doses administered, more than 9 have been from this laboratory.

In addition, in Health they expect that this multinational can even this second quarter increase the delivery rate even more, after practically saturation of the North American market, where various studies suggest that from July there will be a surplus of roads close to 300 million.