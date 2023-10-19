Paxlovid price will be almost double that paid by the US government during the pandemic; Commercial sales should begin in 2023

A Pfizera North American pharmaceutical company, priced Paxlovid, its drug against Covid-19, at US$ 1,390 for commercial sales in the United States, which should begin in 2023.

The company disclosed the estimated price to pharmacies and clinics, which must be officially recommended through a statement. The price is more than double what was paid by the United States government during the pandemic, US$529. The information is in the newspaper The Wall Street Journalwho gained access to the document.

According to the newspaper, a Pfizer spokesperson stated that the price of Paxlovid “It is based on the value it provides to patients and healthcare systems due to its important role in helping to reduce hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19”.

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir +ritonavir) is an antiviral pill against Covid-19 that blocks the enzyme used by the coronavirus to replicate within the body, reducing the impact of the disease. The medicine must be administered orally. The recommendation is that treatment be started soon after the disease is diagnosed and within 5 days after the onset of symptoms.

The medicine was authorized in Brazil in March 2022 by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), after a request from the pharmaceutical company.

Pfizer, which is also a manufacturer of a vaccine against Covid-19, saw its revenue fall post-Covid. In August, the company reported revenue of US$12.7 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023, a drop of 54% compared to the same period in 2022. Here is the complete of the document, in English (PDF – 336 KB).

The pharmaceutical company recorded a net profit of US$2.32 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023. The result represents a drop of 76.5% compared to the same period in 2022, when it was US$9.9 billion. The company’s revenue was mainly affected by the reduction in sales of products related to Covid-19, such as the Comirnaty vaccine.