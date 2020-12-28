Pfizer has reported that it delays the delivery of vaccines to Spain scheduled for this Monday due to a “Logistics incidence” at the Puurs factory (Belgium). The company has communicated to the Ministry of Health that The delivery to Spain of the consignment of compromised vaccines is postponed from Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 for a “delay of shipments” from your Puurs factory (Belgium) to eight European countries, including Spain.

Specifically, the delay is caused by “a problem in the loading and shipping process related to temperatures, since this must be monitored very carefully and that is why it has been delayed ”, as explained this morning by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, in Cadena Ser. The pharmaceutical company has clarified that “The situation is already resolved” and Illa assures that “the doses have to be in tomorrow morning”, although he has acknowledged that he has no “proof” that the 350,000 doses have left the Belgian plant.

The same expected doses will arrive

The European Commission has agreed with Pfizer / BioNTech a total of 200 million doses, of which Spain accounts for 10%, around 20 million, according to its population. The first 9,750 vaccines arrived on Saturday to our country from Belgium in two containers, the same that have been sent to each Member State of the European Union (EU) for this “First symbolic delivery”, as the general director of Pfizer Spain, Sergio Rodríguez, has explained to Efe.

This first delivery of drugs was scheduled to be expanded from this Monday with other 350,000 doses, an amount to be received every Monday for the next 12 weeks, until reaching 4.5 million drugs, which will go to this first stage. According to Illa, this delay “Does not affect the number of doses”, so these figures will be maintained.

In summer, 70% of the population will have been vaccinated

This Sunday the first of three stages established in the Vaccination Strategy against the coronavirus in Spain and that prioritizes four groups population: residents and health and social health personnel in residences of elderly and disabled; he front-line health personnel; other health and social health personnel and large dependents not institutionalized.

This milestone supposes “the beginning of the end”. An end that, according to the minister, will be reached “when we get 70% immunized and it may be produced late summer”. “I think 2021 we will end it with most of the immunized population. We have signed contracts with more doses than needed to cooperate with other countries ”, he revealed.

According to the Moderna vaccine, the minister has ensured that he is awaiting authorization by the European Medicines Agency. “We hope it is the day of the Kings when everything seems to indicate that it would be authorized”, has pointed out. Likewise, he explained that Spain will try to acquire the “maximum possible doses”. In principle, Europe will receive around 80 million doses, of which eight million would correspond to Spain.