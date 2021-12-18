Michael Dolsten, chief scientific officer at Pfizer, said in a statement to investors, that the company expects that some areas will continue to experience pandemic-level infections over the next year or two.

He added that other countries will be endemic with low numbers that can be controlled during that same time period. The company predicted that the disease will become endemic in this way in the world by 2024.

“When and how exactly this will happen will depend on the development of the disease and how effectively the community spreads vaccines and medicines and equitable distribution to places with low vaccination rates,” Dolstein said.

Pfizer developed its own vaccine for Covid-19 with the German company Biontech, and it currently expects its revenues to reach $31 billion next year. The company plans to produce four billion doses next year.

The drugmaker also has an experimental antiviral pill called Paxilvid, which reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 90 percent among those most at risk in a clinical trial.

Three analyzes estimated sales of $15 billion to $25 billion next year, according to IBES data. from Refinitiv.

Before the emergence of the Omicron mutant, the chief American infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, predicted the end of the pandemic in the United States in 2022.