Pfizer: Our Corona vaccines are able to withstand higher temperatures

The German company “Biontech” and its American partner, “Pfizer”, announced, on Friday, that tests showed that their anti-corona virus vaccine is able to withstand higher temperatures than previously thought, which would facilitate the mechanism of shipping and storing vaccine doses.

The two companies said that they had requested the US Food and Drug Administration to allow the vaccine to be stored for up to two weeks at temperatures ranging between -15 and -25 degrees Celsius (15 and 25 degrees Celsius below zero), a cooling margin available in pharmacy and home refrigerators.

According to the current adopted directives, doses of the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine must be stored in refrigerators with a temperature margin between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius (80 and 60 degrees Celsius below zero) until five days before receiving it, which is a sensitive mechanism that requires very cold containers to charge the doses. And carbon dioxide to store.

“If approved, the new storage option will give pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in managing vaccine supplies,” said a statement by Pfizer CEO Albert Burla.

Pfizer / Biontech, which has certified messenger RNA technology, is the first vaccine against Covid-19 that the West has allowed use.

The American moderna company’s vaccine was followed by the same technology, but it can be stored for six months at a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius (minus 20 degrees Celsius) and then in regular refrigerators for up to 30 days.

As for the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, it adopts the traditional technology for vaccines and can be stored and shipped in regular refrigerators.

Bayontek CEO Ugur Shaheen said that Biontech and Pfizer are continuing to work on “new formulations that can facilitate the transportation and use of our vaccine.”

The two companies began testing the vaccine in pregnant women.

The test includes about four thousand pregnant women in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, Britain and Spain.

And earlier this week, Biontech and Pfizer announced that test subjects in the United States had received the first dose.