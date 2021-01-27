Pfizer or Sinopharm? The United States or China? In the Middle East, coronavirus vaccine purchases take into account medical and technical considerations, but also geostrategic, which shows the growing influence of Beijing in the region.

In recent days, the government of Israel released documents that demonstrate the extent of its collaboration with the American giant Pfizer, within the framework of its vaccination campaign, one of the largest in the world so far since it has vaccinated more than a quarter of the nine million inhabitants.

In exchange for a quick delivery, Israel provides the pharmaceutical company with information on the level of immunity and the potential side effects of the vaccine based on indicators such as the age or medical history of the vaccinated people.

This close cooperation is no surprise since the Hebrew state is the main strategic ally of the United States in the region. Israel has also commissioned millions of doses from Modern American, a vaccine less appreciated in the region.

In the Middle East, countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman all bet on Pfizer. Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain preferred to diversify, and also bought the Chinese vaccine from Sinopharm.

Israel is one of the countries that is going ahead with the vaccination plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first to receive the serum from Pfizer-BioNTech. Photo: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Washington allies that have normalized their relations with Israel in recent months, have even participated in phase 3 of clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine, which the Emirates considers “totally safe.”

For Yahia Zoubir, a specialist in relations between China and the Arab world, this choice takes into account technical considerations, such as the cost of vaccines or storage requirements (-70 C for Pfizer, 2 to 8 degrees for Sinopharm). But also geopolitics.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, “there has been great discontent with the United States. The Trump administration closed in on itself while China deployed a whole health diplomacy,” this professor from the Kedge Business School (France) told AFP. .

“The Chinese have been much more active and much more cooperative,” he says, giving the example of chinstraps, respirators, or conducting online seminars with medical authorities from different countries.

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was chosen by some Arab countries. Photo: AFP

“Today, with the new silk route (a great commercial project that unites China with different economies) there is also a sanitary silk route,” he says.

Health and geopolitics

According to him, “health is becoming an element of China’s foreign policy, allowing it to expand its circle of friends” in a region where influences are mixed and which, for Beijing, accounts for half of its oil imports .

The United States exerted “strong pressure on its allies not to cooperate with China,” says Jonathan Fulton, a China / Middle East relations specialist at Zayed University in the Emirates.

However, despite these pressures, in this health crisis that originated in its territory, China managed to become a “credible actor,” he adds.

A man receives the coronavirus vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: REUTERS

With its new silk road project, the communist regime seeks to “increase its influence” in the Middle East, but not to replace the United States, says Fulton.

In other parts of the region, other loyal allies of the United States such as Egypt and Morocco have opted for the Chinese-made vaccine.

They seek, among other things, to take advantage of this collaboration to inherit eventual Chinese vaccine production centers for the Middle East and Africa, according to analysts.

“It seems clear that Beijing’s prestige has the wind in its sails,” says Steven Cook, an analyst at the Council on International Relations, a research center in Washington.

“In this region, people consider the United States as the world’s technological powerhouse (…) But until now, it has been practically totally absent from this ‘vaccine diplomacy,'” he says, before attributing this “absence” to former President Donald Trump, who has “avoided international cooperation and undervalued science.”

Influence struggle

In this influence struggleThe United Kingdom has the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been purchased by half a dozen countries in the region, while Russia is promoting its own, Sputnik V.

An old ally of Moscow, Algeria has ordered the Chinese vaccine, but also the Russian one, cheaper than its western rivals but whose reliability local newspapers doubt.

“Do not gamble with the health of Algerians at Russian roulette,” the newspaper El Watan warned about a vaccine that has also received orders from Morocco and the Palestinians.

In Ramallah, the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, where communication with the United States was broken with Trump, many await the delivery of Sputnik, while 2.5 million Israelis have received at least the first dose of Pfizer, a disparity that has been denounced by the NGO.

As for Iran, great enemy of Israel, rejects Western vaccines and hopes to be supplied in India, China and Russia, or even have your own production.

Although China appears as the winner of this “vaccine diplomacy”, things may change, depending on the delivery of the vaccines and the attitude of the Joe Biden administration in Washington. “The game is not over yet,” warns Jonathan Fulton.

Source: AFP