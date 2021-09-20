The laboratory Pfizer/BioNTech announced this Monday (20) promising results of its vaccine against covid-19 in young children and hopes to get the green light from health regulatory authorities soon.

Vaccines administered in this group contain a lower dose, but generate a reaction “comparable” to that seen in patients between 16 and 25 years, said in a statement the American giant Pfizer and its German partner with the results of their clinical trials.

“In participants aged 5 to 11 years, the vaccine is safe, well tolerated and has robust neutralizing antibody responses,” they said.

The companies also said that they will send the data to the authorities “as soon as possible”. This is the first clinical data for this age group.

Drug regulatory agencies in the European Union and the United States have authorized Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both based on messenger RNA technology, from 12 years old.

With the spread of the delta variant, “since July pediatric covid-19 cases have increased by 240% in the United States, which shows the need for a vaccination,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

The drug doses in this group are 10 micrograms per injection, not the 30 micrograms given to the older groups.

These are partial results of a study carried out with 4,500 children aged between 6 months and 11 years in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.

The two companies expect to publish in the fourth quarter results for the 2- to 5-year and 6-month to 2-year range, which received 3-microgram injections.

This announcement was greeted by Dr. Ashish Jha, one of covid’s leading experts in the United States, who called it the “good news” expected by many parents.

If all goes well and approval continues, “my 9-year-old will be vaccinated by Halloween,” he tweeted.

– Unproven benefits –

The US regulator said in early September that it will “carefully” examine the demands for emergency authorization for vaccines aimed at children under 12, a process that is expected to take “weeks rather than months.”

In Israel, children aged 5 to 11 years who can have serious complications related to covid-19 have been vaccinated since 1 August. It is a “special authorization” without waiting for clinical data, and each injection is “studied on a case-by-case basis”, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are already being given to teenagers over 12 in several countries, including England, Scotland and Wales, ahead of Northern Ireland next month.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the benefits of vaccination for children under 12 have not yet been proven.

But while children are considered less at risk of developing a severe form of covid-19, some scientists fear that with the spread of the more contagious delta variant, severe cases could arise in younger people.

