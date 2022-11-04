And the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, stated that clinical trials of the vaccine that fights the Corona virus that causes “Covid-19” disease and influenza have begun, noting that the first patient took the vaccine, which fights the two viruses, earlier this week.

Pfizer recruited 180 people aged 18-64 years to conduct these experiments, and their cases will be followed up over the next six months, and compared with members of another group that did not receive the vaccine.

The new vaccine targets the “Omicron” mutant and its offshoots, and the four types of influenza, including viruses A and B.

The vaccine uses RNA technology.

And “Pfizer” is not alone in this regard, as its competitor, “Moderna”, is also testing a vaccine that fights corona and influenza viruses.

But neither vaccine is expected to be ready during this year’s flu season, which is believed to be the worst in a decade and is expected to put more pressure on hospitals.

Official figures in the United States show a decrease in the number of Americans taking the booster dose to confront Corona, while the number of those taking the influenza vaccine decreased by 18 percent compared to last year.

It is noteworthy that the “Pfizer” company made huge profits during the Corona pandemic, amounting to 21 billion dollars last year only, and was only surpassed by one company that produces cancer treatment drugs.