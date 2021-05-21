The manufacturers of vaccines against the coronavirus Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson pledged this Friday, during a G20 summit, to donate 3.5 billion doses to the most disadvantaged countries between 2021 and 2022.

As they explained, this year about 1,300 million doses will be supplied and in 2022, the rest. Pfizer to provide 2 billion doses, Modern “up to” 995 million and Johnson & Johnson “up to 500 million”.

Low-income countries will be able to buy them at cost and middle-income countries at a reduced price, said those responsible for the laboratories during a virtual summit organized by Italy – which holds the presidency of the G20 – and the European Commission.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, together with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, prior to the entry of the G20 meeting. Photo: Bloomberg

Shortly before, the European Union (EU) had announced at the opening of this summit that would provide 100 million doses.

“Everyone, wherever” should have access to vaccines, said Ursula von der Leyen in Rome at the beginning of the meeting, which is mostly taking place virtually. “Team Europe intends to supply at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries, before the end of 2021“he added.

Access to vaccines for the most vulnerable countries, international solidarity and prevention of future pandemics are the axis of this summit of Heads of State and Government of the G20, to which the European Commission, African and Asian countries, as well as twelve international organizations and private foundations are associated on the occasion.

The final declaration of this summit, entitled “Declaration of Rome”, would affirm above all the commitment of the richer countries to promote vaccine production in Africa, through technology transfer.

“As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure we overcome the current one together. We must vaccinate everyone, and quickly“warned Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

The declaration that countries are preparing, however, would not support the controversial idea of ​​a temporary suspension of patents of vaccines.

