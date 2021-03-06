The vaccine from AstraZeneca apparently has an image problem with the Germans. The competition from Pfizer is now demanding that you think “big”.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to protect against Covid-19.

Nevertheless, in many places it has not yet been used in the refrigerator.

The Pfizer Germany boss is now calling for “greater dynamism”.

Berlin – Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca – three corona vaccines have so far been approved in the EU. Some people are skeptical about AstraZeneca after Stiko in Germany initially did not recommend the vaccine for people over the age of 65. Probably a prime example of bad marketing. There was even a suggestion that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should be vaccinated live on TV, probably as a kind of super influencer for AstraZeneca (and her rejection).

Now, of all things, the competition says: “I would take the vaccine, yes.” This is how Pfizer Germany boss Peter Albiez praised the product developed by AstraZeneca – when asked by image. Every vaccine is tested by the EMA and is therefore “safe and tolerable”. And: “Every vaccination protects you, and every vaccination is an important step.”

Pfizer manager: Germany has to think “big” when it comes to corona vaccines

Basically he thinks “a greater dynamic” of the vaccination campaign is necessary in Germany, Albiez said. “We have to think in big steps, in big dimensions.” He called for “everything” to be mobilized with a view to the coming months. The offers for vaccination should be “nationwide and low-threshold”.

Although vaccinations in supermarkets or bars are currently not realistic in Germany, they are a “vision of the future”. For example, vaccinations by “resident doctors, we have a very large number of them,” said Albiez. The involvement of companies could also be “another big step”.

Skepticism about corona vaccine: AstraZenaca speaks of “distortion of perception”

AstraZeneca itself suspects a “distortion of perception” of its own vaccine. “In Germany, the vaccine is mainly used by younger people, that is, employed people. They generally have stronger immune reactions and – unlike pensioners – can call in sick at work, ”said Klaus Hinterding, German AstraZeneca Vice President of dpa.

According to initial study data and reports, many had probably considered the drug to be significantly less effective or safe than the vaccines from Biontech or Moderna. “I don’t even know whether something really went wrong,” said Hinterding, referring to the image problem. “There were an unbelievable number of figures going through the scientific literature and also through the daily press,” said the vice-boss. “The main thing was always that the vaccine was very effective in protecting against severe disease.”

According to new study data from England and Scotland, which clearly demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine even in older people, Stiko has now also recommended Astrazeneca’s agent for people over the age of 65. In many other countries, all age groups were vaccinated with it right from the start. Hinterding believes the new release could ease the vaccination backlog in Germany. (dpa / AFP / frs)