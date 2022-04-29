Promote physical activity and an active lifestyle as important components of the treatment path for oncological diseases; support the value of integrated therapies used to complement conventional treatments; offer patients an informative point of reference on the benefits of regular physical activity and initiate them with personalized exercise programs to be performed under the direction and supervision of their doctor. It was born with these objectives Oncowellnessa project dedicated to the psycho-physical well-being of people with a history of cancer: a digital platform, certified trainers, training cards and video tutorials will help patients in their care journeywith a specific focus on breast cancer, lung cancer, genitourinary cancers, blood cancers.

Pfizer promotes Oncowellness together with a coalition of oncologists, physiatrists, rehabilitators, trainers and in partnership with Ail (Italian association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma), Europa Donna Italia, IncontraDonna Onlus, Susan G. Komen Italia, Palinuto (Patients free of urothelial neoplasms) and Walce, Women Against Lung Cancer Europe.

Reduction of side effects related to treatments, but also of the risk of the disease returning, improvement of functional status and quality of life are some of the benefits of physical activity in tumors, in the preventive phase, during and after treatments, highlighted by an increasing number of studies. Physical activity is now considered as a complementary non-pharmacological treatment which helps cancer patients to face the treatment path in the best conditions. But their particular needs require them to go beyond the activities necessary to keep the body in the best conditions and to consider their overall well-being, or “Wellness”, which also includes aspects related to the psychological sphere, mood and image of himself.

“The culture of Wellness in oncology has already established itself for years in the United States and today Pfizer has decided to promote and enhance it also in Italythrough a dedicated digital platform – he explains Alberto Stanzione, director of oncology Pfizer Italy – the Oncowellness project is a new, important page of the commitment that Pfizer has been developing for years in the fight against cancer and which is characterized by attention to the person and their needs: making a difference for patients means for us not only to contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge and innovate therapies, but to consider the set of needs of those who face the treatment path. With this initiative we want to contribute to redesigning the lives of people with cancer by focusing on the theme of global, integrated and personalized well-being “.

Aerobic activity to manage fatigue, exercises to improve muscle elasticity, techniques to make movements flexible and harmonious, exercises for posture and balance, standing and floor stretching, breathing exercises to control stress and ‘anxiety. These are some of the main groups of exercises proposed through the Oncowellness platform and developed by the three “Oncotrainer”Of the project, professionals expressly trained in the psycho-physical support of cancer patients and certified by Ceti (The Cancer Exercise Training Institute), the reference institution in the USA.

Training cards and video tutorials created by the trainers present the recommended exercises to build personalized paths, to be performed always under the indication and supervision of your specialist or doctor on the basis of specific needs and conditions. The exercises are of a general nature, indicated for all patients, and specific for the four types of cancer detailed in the project. All the contents of the platform are developed and validated in collaboration with the group of experts that brings together the skills of Oncology, Oncohematology, Psycho-Oncology, Oncological Rehabilitation and Motor Education specialists.

The platform is also enriched with information pages on the four types of tumors, in-depth web talks between specialists and patient associations and video interviews where experts explore the role of integrated therapies and physical activity in the treatment of oncological pathologies. Oncowellness is accessible at any time, without the need to register, and is totally free.